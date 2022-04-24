Patch Notes 0.5.140

Hey everyone! We've just pushed another patch to address some of the bugs and issues reported over the last few days. Make sure to download the latest update (version 0.5.140).
Patch Notes for 0.5.140
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where a "Point of Interest" wasn't interactable on the overworld because the quest was already marked as ready for turn in
- The debuff from Decay (which temporarily reduces max health) is now correctly removed at the end of each combat encounter
- Your character's health value now always shows on their portraits (previously only showed when they had taken damage)
- Return to Cinder's "Failsafe" upgrade now works correctly (if an ally walks on it, it will no longer end their turn)
- Fixed an issue where a character could temporarily disappear when placing them at the bottom of the deployment area
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause a crash after exiting a combat encounter (it seemed to happen most often during the "Scourge Hunt" contract)
- The contract "A Blacksmiths Request" will now give you the correct coin reward upon completion
- The Inspirational Leader trait now works properly (Morale will be boosted based on positions after the deployment phase)
- The tooltip for the Cannibal trait has been updated to properly reflect how it works
- During the prologue, you can no longer dismiss characters from your company if you have less than 4 in your roster
- The Nullbeast Prime will now be visible during his death animation
- Fixed an issue where the Pugilist would start with 1 less Speed than intended
- Greatly extended the expiration time of most main campaign quests
- You will now be warned twice when a campaign quest is approaching its expiry date (at 180 days and again at 90 days remaining)
- Fixed an issue where the camera would be stuck for a moment when entering the deployment phase
- Fixed a few spelling mistakes
Balance
- Necromancer enemies start with fewer Soul Stacks, which is required for them to use Raise the Dead. The cooldown on Raise the Dead has also been increased
- Injuries will no longer occur when critically hit, so long as the character has over 50% health prior to taking damage (an injury may still occur if an enemy uses an attack that hits multiple times)
Thank you for all the reports, and we hope you enjoy the rest of your weekend!
