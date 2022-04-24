Hotfix v0.8.0.3

Changes
- TG-856: Bug reporter now tries to send entire log file in compressed form
Fixes
- TG-824 Tween crash: Hopefully fixed
- TG-836 Field manual fatigue and hunger indicator incorrectly explained: Fixed
- TG-844 Crash when switching to melee while reloading: Fixed
- TG-857 Field manual spelling mistakes: Fixed
- TG-859 Abandoned factory event crash: Fixed
- TG-860 SniperRifle.OnDestroy crash: Fixed
- TG-863 Dropped enemy weapons not appearing in loot: Fixed
- TG-864 Camping character portrait update crash: Fixed
- TG-865 "Buffer too small" crash: Fixed
- TG-867 Unit holograms missing heads: Fixed
- TG-869 Tween crash (IndexOutOfRange): Fixed
- TG-872 Waypoint doesn't display unit direction arrow: Fixed
- TG-873 World map UI windows stay open after loading: Fixed
- TG-874 Crash when footstep sounds are played after combat is over: Fixed
- Small cutscene fixes
Changed files in this update