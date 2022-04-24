 Skip to content

Unconventional Warfare update for 24 April 2022

Hotfix v0.8.0.3

Hotfix v0.8.0.3 · Last edited by Wendy

Changes

  • TG-856: Bug reporter now tries to send entire log file in compressed form

Fixes

  • TG-824 Tween crash: Hopefully fixed
  • TG-836 Field manual fatigue and hunger indicator incorrectly explained: Fixed
  • TG-844 Crash when switching to melee while reloading: Fixed
  • TG-857 Field manual spelling mistakes: Fixed
  • TG-859 Abandoned factory event crash: Fixed
  • TG-860 SniperRifle.OnDestroy crash: Fixed
  • TG-863 Dropped enemy weapons not appearing in loot: Fixed
  • TG-864 Camping character portrait update crash: Fixed
  • TG-865 "Buffer too small" crash: Fixed
  • TG-867 Unit holograms missing heads: Fixed
  • TG-869 Tween crash (IndexOutOfRange): Fixed
  • TG-872 Waypoint doesn't display unit direction arrow: Fixed
  • TG-873 World map UI windows stay open after loading: Fixed
  • TG-874 Crash when footstep sounds are played after combat is over: Fixed
  • Small cutscene fixes

