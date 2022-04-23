Patch 3.1.3

Patch Notes for Version 3.1.3:
Gameplay Changes:
-
Fixed an inconsistency with the player's attack.
- Previously, if the player landed during an attack while facing left, their position would shift a few pixels to the left. This will no longer occur.
Changes:
-
Adjusted the "Clutch" achievement.
- Previously, you needed to go from losing to winning in the last 3 seconds, on top of some other conditions. The timer has been extended to 4 seconds. You can also earn the achievement if the match ends in a draw, if the outcome is favorable for you (you were up in round points),
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed the scaling on gamecube controllers.
- Previously, you'd only be able to hit ~0.9 on a gamecube controller's joystick, causing you to have inferior air drift and airdodge length compared to any other controller. This has been patched.
-
An attempt was made to improve the framerate in menus with a gamecube controller attached,
As a reminder, I am referring to using a mayflash adapter set to PC mode. If your gamecube controllers are showing up as xbox controllers, try disabling PS4 Controller support in Big Picture Mode.
Love,
Teridax
Changed files in this update