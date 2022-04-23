 Skip to content

Oakenfold Playtest update for 23 April 2022

0.13.1064

  • Improvement: Save file versioning. Mainly there so you won't see the tutorials every time the game is updated.

  • Improvement: HUD has been reworked slightly

  • Improvement: Home screen animations should be slightly less choppy

  • Improvement: Clearer ability and enemy descriptions

  • Improvement: Mission Astray has been renamed to Lost. Now has a tutorial popup and in-game goal markers.

  • Bugfix: Starting a game without selecting a hero stalls the game.

  • Bugfix: Upgrade Dash and Teleport have strange interactions

