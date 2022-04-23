-
Improvement: Save file versioning. Mainly there so you won't see the tutorials every time the game is updated.
-
Improvement: HUD has been reworked slightly
-
Improvement: Home screen animations should be slightly less choppy
-
Improvement: Clearer ability and enemy descriptions
-
Improvement: Mission Astray has been renamed to Lost. Now has a tutorial popup and in-game goal markers.
-
Bugfix: Starting a game without selecting a hero stalls the game.
-
Bugfix: Upgrade Dash and Teleport have strange interactions
Oakenfold Playtest update for 23 April 2022
0.13.1064
Patchnotes via Steam Community
