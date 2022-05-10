 Skip to content

GRAVEN update for 10 May 2022

Fixes, fixes, fixes. GRAVEN gets a fixing update!

Hello there, GRAVEN fans,

How have you been enjoying the latest content update so far? We hope you like it!

Thanks to your feedback, we were able to locate a few issues and immediately fixed them. Please, keep on providing us with your suggestions and observations, so we can make the game even better and more enjoyable for you!

Changelog:
  • Fixed multiple crashes related to load areas
  • Fixed a crash related to having a gamepad plugged in while launching the game
  • Fixed spell upgrades not re-applying modifiers on loading a saved game
  • Fixed spell upgrades not being given to clients on joining a session
  • Updated Steam's cloud save configuration which should alleviate some players experiencing limited access to saves on a separate device

Stay up to date and follow our official Twitter account where you can always find relevant content related to our games, including Graven. We are looking forward to seeing you there!

GRAVEN team

