- The knight's parrying skill has been changed.
If knight succeeded in parrying an enemy's attack, pushes the nearby enemy away and inflict stun.
- Improved intuition of the earth quake skill used by the 1st floor regional supervisor Lava Golem.
Now, I expect users to find hints easily.
But I think we need to figure out a way to looks cool visually.
- I found a wrong algorithm that doesn't cause problems yet, so I fixed it.
Side effects may occur, so I plan to keep an eye on them.
Nightfall Comes update for 23 April 2022
1.0.2 Hotfix Update
