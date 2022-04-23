 Skip to content

Nightfall Comes update for 23 April 2022

1.0.2 Hotfix Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8612480 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The knight's parrying skill has been changed.
    If knight succeeded in parrying an enemy's attack, pushes the nearby enemy away and inflict stun.
  • Improved intuition of the earth quake skill used by the 1st floor regional supervisor Lava Golem.
    Now, I expect users to find hints easily.
    But I think we need to figure out a way to looks cool visually.
  • I found a wrong algorithm that doesn't cause problems yet, so I fixed it.
    Side effects may occur, so I plan to keep an eye on them.
