Update 0.13.0 is live!

NEW
- New map: Dungeon (3 paths)
- New map: Happyland (3 paths)
- New map: Interstellar (3 paths)
- New map: OMEGA (4 paths, last map)
- Acing all maps will now unlock the cheat console
- Added tip to the tutorial that fast forward speed is changeable in the settings
All planned content for version 1.0 is now in the game. What remains are bug fixing, tweaks, balancing, etc.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing hasty enemy trails to look wonky
- Fixed an issue causing enemies to fall over during Time Freeze ability
- Fixed an issue regarding saving and perks
- Fixed an issue causing the eyes on Nightmare map to not move
- Fixed typo in "preparing for wave..." text
- Minor localization fixes
- Minor changes to map select menu
CHANGES
~ Buffed Ion Cannon beam width
~ An indicator will now show if you can afford new perks in the main menu
~ Minor optimizations
Changed files in this update