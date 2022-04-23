EA Hotfix 3

A little bigger than last nights hotfix, still lots to do!
- Fixed audio on button in Battle Alley not being connected to the master mixer
- Fixed the train audio not being connected to the master mixer...... FINALLY
- Added ability to choose between normal and raw mouse input
- (Further testing required): May have fixed bug where player aims up and left constantly for some setups
- Removed ability to cheese Leapers in Open Season police station encounter
- Fixed bug where wall-running sound would not stop when using the Spider augment
- Fixed building visual glitch on Battle Alley near the wall-running boots
- Temp fix for soft locking areas, when you reload checkpoint from the menu, it will reload the level too. Proper fix coming.
Changed files in this update