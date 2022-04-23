 Skip to content

Turbo Overkill update for 23 April 2022

EA Hotfix 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8612038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A little bigger than last nights hotfix, still lots to do!

  • Fixed audio on button in Battle Alley not being connected to the master mixer
  • Fixed the train audio not being connected to the master mixer...... FINALLY
  • Added ability to choose between normal and raw mouse input
  • (Further testing required): May have fixed bug where player aims up and left constantly for some setups
  • Removed ability to cheese Leapers in Open Season police station encounter
  • Fixed bug where wall-running sound would not stop when using the Spider augment
  • Fixed building visual glitch on Battle Alley near the wall-running boots
  • Temp fix for soft locking areas, when you reload checkpoint from the menu, it will reload the level too. Proper fix coming.

Changed files in this update

Turbo Overkill Content Depot 1328351
  • Loading history…
