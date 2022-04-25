v1.15 - Japanese Voices Pack

I thought it'd be nice to add Japanese voices as an option, so... that's there now. :)
Of course, you can keep the English voices too, or disable voices entirely.
There's also a few small bug fixes.
Hope you enjoy. :)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
I thought it'd be nice to add Japanese voices as an option, so... that's there now. :)
Of course, you can keep the English voices too, or disable voices entirely.
There's also a few small bug fixes.
Hope you enjoy. :)
Changed files in this update