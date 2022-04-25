 Skip to content

Kemono Mahjong update for 25 April 2022

v1.15 - Japanese Voices Pack

v1.15 - Japanese Voices Pack

Build 8612014

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I thought it'd be nice to add Japanese voices as an option, so... that's there now. :)
Of course, you can keep the English voices too, or disable voices entirely.

There's also a few small bug fixes.

Hope you enjoy. :)

