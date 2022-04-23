Noble Fates 0.25.0.27 Released!

Fix bug causing the first day of a year to reported as 0 instead of 1st
Content Update 9 - Bandit Props! (thanks Satoru and Davision!)
Standing Decorations
Weapon Rack
Thin Spikes
Spikes
Hanging Pelts
Cage
Wall Decorations
Sacks
Skull
Bandit Art
Tabletop Decorations
Card Game
Furniture
Ramshackle Table
Stool
Lighting
Standing Skull Candle
Colored Candle
Skull Candle
Skull Lamp
Bandits
Bandits will now decorate their base
Prop Changes
Pluralized Research Entry names
Improved Sorting of all Decoration categories
Wooden Stairs
Lowered Value
Stone Stairs
Health Up, Difficulty Up
Curved Stone Stairs
Health Up, Value Up, Difficulty Up
Wall Target
Pushed Back 2 levels
Dice Game
Pushed Back 1 level
Small Wooden Table
Pushed Back 1 level
Large Wooden Table
Pushed Back 1 level
Wooden Stool
Pushed Back 1 level
Wooden Chair
Pushed Back 1 level
Wooden Throne
Pushed Back 1 level
Renamed Candle to Candle Holder
Names
Removed Abbo from the Human Name pool```
