Noble Fates update for 23 April 2022

Noble Fates 0.25.0.27 Released!

Noble Fates 0.25.0.27 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

Fix bug causing the first day of a year to reported as 0 instead of 1st

Content Update 9 - Bandit Props! (thanks Satoru and Davision!)  
Standing Decorations  
Weapon Rack  
Thin Spikes  
Spikes  
Hanging Pelts  
Cage  
Wall Decorations  
Sacks  
Skull  
Bandit Art  
Tabletop Decorations  
Card Game  
Furniture  
Ramshackle Table  
Stool  
Lighting  
Standing Skull Candle  
Colored Candle  
Skull Candle  
Skull Lamp

Bandits  
Bandits will now decorate their base

Prop Changes  
Pluralized Research Entry names  
Improved Sorting of all Decoration categories  
Wooden Stairs  
Lowered Value  
Stone Stairs  
Health Up, Difficulty Up  
Curved Stone Stairs  
Health Up, Value Up, Difficulty Up  
Wall Target  
Pushed Back 2 levels  
Dice Game  
Pushed Back 1 level  
Small Wooden Table  
Pushed Back 1 level  
Large Wooden Table  
Pushed Back 1 level  
Wooden Stool  
Pushed Back 1 level  
Wooden Chair  
Pushed Back 1 level  
Wooden Throne  
Pushed Back 1 level  
Renamed Candle to Candle Holder  

Names  
Removed Abbo from the Human Name pool```
