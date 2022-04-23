 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Arcis Ultima update for 23 April 2022

Update notes for April 23

Share · View all patches · Build 8611936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New events appear only after the first day.

Fixed - Mercenaries were not attacking to randomly spawned minions at a town assault.
Fixed - Sometimes craft materials were not saved.
Fixed - Some other minor fixes.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.