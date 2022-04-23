Update notes for April 23

New events appear only after the first day.
Fixed - Mercenaries were not attacking to randomly spawned minions at a town assault.
Fixed - Sometimes craft materials were not saved.
Fixed - Some other minor fixes.
Changed files in this update