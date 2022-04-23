 Skip to content

Perfect Heist 2 update for 23 April 2022

Update 11: AI and Steam Invite improvements + bugfixes

Update 11: AI and Steam Invite improvements + bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed custom maps vehicles not being considered obstacles by the AI navigation system
  • reworked AI ladder movement (should fix AI space programs when using them)
  • ladders can now only be climbed from one direction by the AI
  • fixed level editor object list not updating correctly after cloning objects
  • added three bar table variants, two bottle variants and the bar stool to the level editor
  • fixed drill bag not showing on the bag of a robber for other players
  • reduced Pickpocket stealing duration from 1.5s to 0.75s
  • fixed revived robber bots keeping their money and bomb bags
  • fixed FED Chairman not reviving bots
  • fixed bots not stopping correctly when being tasered
  • FED Chairmans and doctors can now see their dead bots
  • fixed Steam invites not working (not joining your friends server after accepting his invite)
  • fixed grappling hook having collision with NPCs (resulting in NPCs getting displaced after getting shot with a grappling hook, allowing cops to check who is a player and who is an NPC)

