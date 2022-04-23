- fixed custom maps vehicles not being considered obstacles by the AI navigation system
- reworked AI ladder movement (should fix AI space programs when using them)
- ladders can now only be climbed from one direction by the AI
- fixed level editor object list not updating correctly after cloning objects
- added three bar table variants, two bottle variants and the bar stool to the level editor
- fixed drill bag not showing on the bag of a robber for other players
- reduced Pickpocket stealing duration from 1.5s to 0.75s
- fixed revived robber bots keeping their money and bomb bags
- fixed FED Chairman not reviving bots
- fixed bots not stopping correctly when being tasered
- FED Chairmans and doctors can now see their dead bots
- fixed Steam invites not working (not joining your friends server after accepting his invite)
- fixed grappling hook having collision with NPCs (resulting in NPCs getting displaced after getting shot with a grappling hook, allowing cops to check who is a player and who is an NPC)
Perfect Heist 2 update for 23 April 2022
Update 11: AI and Steam Invite improvements + bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
