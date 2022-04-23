 Skip to content

Forking Hell update for 23 April 2022

1.16.2 Patch Update - Minor bug fixing and polish

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to our 1.16.2 update, which addresses issues with arcade gameplay, controller support, and gameplay settings. Thank you to the community who have provided feedback via livestreams and on our social media channels! Please continue to report bugs or provide suggestions (via the Options Menu) or through our Discord server.

Controller Input
  • Fixed issue with controllers failing to recognize acceleration/braking inputs in any driving states.
Arcade:
  • Fixed issue causing the level 'The Pandemic' (Level B3) to not correctly execute due to a previous engine upgrade.
  • Fixed issue where ghosts were not spawning in 'Deserted Prince' (Level D2), causing 'Spooky Scary' achievement to be unreachable.
  • Updates to the environment in 'Beach Ball Bonanza!' (Level D3) and 'Back Of The Net!' (E1).
Misc UI/UX
  • Fixed options menu auto-displaying when entering Pause Menu, removed depreciated key bind options for future content.
  • Adjustment to forklift textures; custom-coloured forklifts use an improved Forklift base texture to make colour choice appear visually richer.
  • UI Improvements on the Tutorial's tablets, and licence screen
  • Reddit social page added to the title screen.
  • Addressing minor issues relating to scaling of user-interface
  • Addressing issues relating to screen resolution not loading on game launch, and failing to save correctly.

