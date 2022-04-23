 Skip to content

The RPG Engine update for 23 April 2022

Pre-Patch Hotfixs.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There were a couple of bugs users found which disrupted the multiplayer gameplay. We felt these fixes too important to wait for the upcoming Audio system patch so here some bugfixes!

Fixes:

  • Ui Scaling didn't always display things correctly.
  • Prefabs sometimes didn't spawn correctly (Multiplayer).
  • Potential fix for the custom cutout token drag and drop (Multiplayer)
  • Parenting issues with Custom animations

Demo Feature:

  • 2D map Exporter.
  • New Font
  • WipeTerrain console command
  • Network & Loading overhaul - Maps should Send and load considerably faster now.
