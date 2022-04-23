Pre-Patch Hotfixs.

There were a couple of bugs users found which disrupted the multiplayer gameplay. We felt these fixes too important to wait for the upcoming Audio system patch so here some bugfixes!
Fixes:
- Ui Scaling didn't always display things correctly.
- Prefabs sometimes didn't spawn correctly (Multiplayer).
- Potential fix for the custom cutout token drag and drop (Multiplayer)
- Parenting issues with Custom animations
Demo Feature:
- 2D map Exporter.
- New Font
- WipeTerrain console command
- Network & Loading overhaul - Maps should Send and load considerably faster now.
Changed files in this update