English
######Content#########
New prefix: Friendly (It improves your binding skills, allowing you to capture pets a bit easier.)
Updated potential prefixes on Martyr's Shield. It may now also have Friendly, Defender's, and Mighty prefixes.
Inquisitor's Robes now have better numerical result if they are having a cruel-looking prefix.
Added "Friendly" prefix on almost all items that can have a prefix. (This is a test run for the batch baking system from yesterday.)
#########System#############
[Steam Workshop] Mods can now play their own videos and even replace the default ones in the game.
########WIKI##########
Start to move documents to Fandom: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/NEOLITHIA_Wiki
Added a basic character page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Characters
Added a basic item page: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Items
Moved item prefix information: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Item_Prefixes
Kristin's information will still link back to Steam Guide.
简体中文
######Content#########
新词缀：友善的 （提高封印术技能，从而使捕捉宠物更加容易一点。）
更新了殉道者之盾的可能词缀列表。现在它可能拥有友善的，防御者的，有力的词缀。
异端审判官的长袍在获得外貌凶残的词缀时现在有更好的数值了。
将友善的前缀加入到了几乎所有的现有的可以带前缀的物品上。（这是对于昨天的批量生成预处理的物品生成代码的测试。）
#########System#############
【Steam工坊】Mod现在可以播放自己的视频文件，并且还可以覆盖游戏原有的视频文件。
########WIKI##########
开始迁移文本到Fandom: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/NEOLITHIA_Wiki
加入了一个基本的角色页面: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Characters
加入了一个基本的物品页面: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Items
转移了物品词缀有关的信息: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Item_Prefixes
克莉斯汀的角色页面还是会链接回STEAM
[Neolithic]To the End update for 23 April 2022
Update, Version 20220423
English
Changed files in this update