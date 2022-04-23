 Skip to content

Entomophobia update for 23 April 2022

Early Access V.0.03 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8611551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Early Access v0.03

Added:

  • Control button, which currently just shows the keys that do things.
Level Up:
  • 1-second buffer, to avoid accidental upgrade clicks
Newspaper Weapon:
  • Level 0 Throw Speed: 2sec
  • Speed: 7
  • Level 1 Throw Speed: 1.9sec
  • Speed: 7.2
  • Level 2 Throw Speed: 1.8sec
  • Speed: 7.6
  • Level 3 Throw Speed: 1.65sec
  • Speed: 8.2
  • Level 4 Throw Speed: 1.25sec
  • Speed: 9.5
  • Level 5 Throw Speed: 1sec
  • Speed: 11
Arrow Key Weapon:
  • Level 0 Throw Speed: 1sec
  • Level 1 Throw Speed: 0.9sec
  • Level 2 Throw Speed: 0.8sec
  • Level 3 Throw Speed: 0.7sec
  • Level 4 Throw Speed: 0.55sec
  • Level 5 Throw Speed: 0.35sec

Fixed:

Volume Slider:
  • Fixed Menu volume and sfx sliders no longer altering the audio volumes after playing 1 round of the game.

*Note: I still haven't figured out how to get visuals of the volume sliders in the game maps to match what the actual volume of the game is. However, this doesn't affect the volumes & they also still lower and raise volumes.

Level Up Upgrades:
  • Fixed the ability to pause and resume the game while selecting upgrades.
Movement:
  • Fixed diagonal movement being faster than any individual direction of movement.
Enemies:
  • Fixed some enemies having hitboxes a little too large.
  • Fixed Fly enemy not being killed at the start of any boss fight.
  • Fixed Enemies no longer spawning after 16 minutes.
Goop n' Shells:
  • Fixed goop and shells sometimes getting depressed while chasing down the character to be absorbed.

