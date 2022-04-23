 Skip to content

Chinatown Detective Agency update for 23 April 2022

Update: Version 1.0.16

Update: Version 1.0.16

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chinatown Detective Agency v1.0.16

Good morning, afternoon and evening, detectives. We worked on a few more minor fixes this week. Here’s what’s been resolved:

  • Mission: “Volonta La Libertate” – Fixed Sergey giving the clues in the wrong order.
  • Mission: “Broken Chains” – Delete a misleading lead instructing players to call Mei Ting when they shouldn’t.
  • Made the background music at the White Mare and Haiphong Club changeable via the music volume slider.
  • Multiple localisation corrections.

Hope you’re all enjoying the game and getting all those 15 achievements!

Happy weekend, everyone!

The General Interactive Co. Team

