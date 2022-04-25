Development Update #08
Game Stable, Optimization and QOL Update
Ver. 1.3.0.26
Existing save data may not be compatible normally.
The game has been updated and the official server is reset.
If you have any problems(especially crash issues), please send an email to the address below.
support@jacktostudios.com
[Game Balancing]
- Slightly increased the chance of getting Clay and Golden Koi from fishing.
- Changed some debuffs' (Fire, Cold, Lightning, Poison) damage and affect values.
[Game Systems]
- Changed the interaction of the flag.
Can change the icon and color of the flag and add notes.
- Flag icons and skull icons(boxes created when a character dies) are now displayed on the World and Compass HUD. (In the case of the World, within 500m)
- Added a wire connection UI.
In the process of dealing with decimals in power usage, some calculations may not appear accurate.
- Added 'Rest' interaction. (Sleeping Bag, Bed, Chair)
The 'Rest' interaction restores some HP over time.
- Added graphics options.
DirectX 11 and 12 (Experimental) / Anti-Aliasing Techniques TAA and FSR
(Settings - Graphics - Global Settings/Graphics Settings)
Other anti-aliasing techniques will be added in the future.
- Changed the range of FOV to 80~110, and the default value is 103.
- Changed graphics and UI/gameplay options be applied when the 'Save' button is pressed.
- Changed the button to be disabled when the button option is the first or last value.
- Added ‘Other Team Buildings’ text to the Building Team HUD UI.
- Changed Knife.
- Knife is no longer tied to the character.
Changed to be able to craft the Knife. (Inventory - Handmade)
Changed to be able to drop the Knife.
- Changed item tooltip UI.
- Changed the background of the equipped coil UI is no longer displayed in the character information UI.
- Changed some buildings no longer able to interact if they are not visible. (Bicycle Generator, Sleeping Bag, Bed, Chair)
- Changed snap work to separately between Modules (foundation, walls, stairs, etc.), Workbenches, Furniture, Some Traps and etc.
- Changed the construction distance of some buildings.
- When using tool equipment, a message will be displayed if there are no bullets(materials) to use the equipment. (Fishing Rod, Wire Connector)
- When turned off the character preview in the inventory, is displayed as a silhouette.
- Changed if the same buff is applied when the buff has already been applied, the buff time will be updated.
- Changed the contents and rewards of the Survival Notes.
- Changed some pop-up UI when connecting to the server.
[Optimization]
The following optimizations have been progressed
- Flag optimization
- Map optimization
- Fishing Place optimization
- Destructible Objects optimization
- Worldmap optimization
[Localization]
- Fixed some awkward translations.
- Some untranslated content will be applied later.
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed in which achievements related to journal acquisition, escape, and equipment upgrade could not be performed properly.
*Progress may be initialized for achievements that are currently in progress. We ask for your understanding in this regard.
- Fixed that objects (natural and artificial) did not regenerate properly.
- Fixed that natural objects were respawned even in the presence of the player's building.
- Fixed the animation did not play properly when another player has equipped a Fishing Rod.
- Fixed the bullet marks left where the character was hit.
- Fixed awkward collision detection for some buildings.
- Fixed the server's UI would turn off when the client died.
- Fixed the UI that was open that did not turn off properly when the client died.
- Fixed that the client's experience was not saved properly.
- Fixed that the reforge of trap modifications did not work properly in the client.
- Fixed the crash that occurred when accessing the game through the Steam Friends Overlay.
- Fixed that the car's door did not disappear even though the client interaction was normally performed.
- Fixed that Wave's Giant Zombie did not spawn properly.
- Fixed that the wave starts when the activated ‘No Wave’ setting is deactivated.
- Fixed that wave zombies remain even when the 'No Wave' setting is activated on a dedicated server where wave zombies exist.
- Fixed that the electric modules (or Traps) could be operated even if the power supply was insufficient then the required power.
- Fixed that the electrical module did not explode normally when overcurrent flows under normal electrical connection conditions.
- Fixed that the spark effect did not play properly when the trap was broken.
