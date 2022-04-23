Age of Jura - Release v0.2.2

Age of Jura - Release Notes - v0.2.2
Build ID: 8611490
- Added the 'Arena' where you can practice attacks against different animals
- Unlock mechanism for Arena (conquer more levels in Story Mode to unlock more items)
- Disable X-Ray Vision, objectives, build mode and researches in the Arena
- Only for the Arena: changed the 'Save & Quit' button in the in-game menu to 'Quit' (the arena is never saved)
- Use different button styling in the main menu
- Use the same scrollbar styling in the main menu
