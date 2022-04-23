 Skip to content

Age of Jura update for 23 April 2022

Age of Jura - Release v0.2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8611490

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Age of Jura - Release Notes - v0.2.2

Build ID: 8611490

  • Added the 'Arena' where you can practice attacks against different animals

  • Unlock mechanism for Arena (conquer more levels in Story Mode to unlock more items)
  • Disable X-Ray Vision, objectives, build mode and researches in the Arena
  • Only for the Arena: changed the 'Save & Quit' button in the in-game menu to 'Quit' (the arena is never saved)
  • Use different button styling in the main menu
  • Use the same scrollbar styling in the main menu
