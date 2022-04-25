 Skip to content

IMHA update for 25 April 2022

Patch notes for EA v0.0.20

Share · View all patches · Build 8611445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • improved first person animations and weapon effects
  • fixed weapon switching, reloading bugs
  • improved maps
  • some minor HUD changes
  • re-balanced difficulty
  • grenade doesn't explode on entities anymore
  • new models for some of the enemies
  • improved some of the sound effects
  • improved gore/gibs
  • damage value for gore changed
  • increased screen-shake value
  • when low health, the screen now remains red until you heal

