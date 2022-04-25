- improved first person animations and weapon effects
- fixed weapon switching, reloading bugs
- improved maps
- some minor HUD changes
- re-balanced difficulty
- grenade doesn't explode on entities anymore
- new models for some of the enemies
- improved some of the sound effects
- improved gore/gibs
- damage value for gore changed
- increased screen-shake value
- when low health, the screen now remains red until you heal
IMHA update for 25 April 2022
Patch notes for EA v0.0.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
