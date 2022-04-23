Progression Update 0.1

This update brings the beginning of a progression system to the game, something that will take some time to complete but it'll be worth the wait! More info to come in a future post about this, so look out for it!
- Added 60 progressive stages to the Today's Goal splines. They should feel more authored and gradually get harder as you go through them.
- Urgent Task splines currently have 5 stages each and there are 3 sets of them so far.
- When beginning a game for the first time, you have a Yes/No choice to do the Tutorial.
- Continuing the game should put you back on the spline set you previously left off from.
- And more minor bug fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update