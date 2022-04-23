 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Bugged update for 23 April 2022

Progression Update 0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8611421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings the beginning of a progression system to the game, something that will take some time to complete but it'll be worth the wait! More info to come in a future post about this, so look out for it!

  • Added 60 progressive stages to the Today's Goal splines. They should feel more authored and gradually get harder as you go through them.
  • Urgent Task splines currently have 5 stages each and there are 3 sets of them so far.
  • When beginning a game for the first time, you have a Yes/No choice to do the Tutorial.
  • Continuing the game should put you back on the spline set you previously left off from.
  • And more minor bug fixes and improvements
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.