The Warhorn Update - Ver. 0.9.10.62

Hello everyone,
We are glad to say that a new version of the game is available!
FIXED:
- Enemy Desert Skeleton .
- Bad NPC's behavior (Warrior, Villager).
- When you played as a woman, the male body was set after relogging.
- Character had two pairs of hands after logging.
- Multiple equipment sounds were played after logging.
ADDED:
- Added food for sale from NPC Snaff
- Added information when using runes without gloves.
- Moved character to right side when using a bow.
If you want to help us develop the game or have other questions regarding The Warhorn, join our Discord!
https://discord.gg/SbsRXMM
