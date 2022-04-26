 Skip to content

The Warhorn update for 26 April 2022

The Warhorn Update - Ver. 0.9.10.62

The Warhorn Update - Ver. 0.9.10.62

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hello everyone,
We are glad to say that a new version of the game is available!

FIXED:
  • Enemy Desert Skeleton .
  • Bad NPC's behavior (Warrior, Villager).
  • When you played as a woman, the male body was set after relogging.
  • Character had two pairs of hands after logging.
  • Multiple equipment sounds were played after logging.
ADDED:
  • Added food for sale from NPC Snaff
  • Added information when using runes without gloves.
  • Moved character to right side when using a bow.

 
If you want to help us develop the game or have other questions regarding The Warhorn, join our Discord!
https://discord.gg/SbsRXMM
