Small improvements & bugfixes

Hi !
Here's a small update after some bug reports this week.
Added:
- Social network links in main menu
- Translation contributors in credits
Improvements:
- Increase latest bank server firewall time from 10 to 12 seconds, "The Flash" achievement should be easier to be unlocked
Fixes:
- #1440 - Fix passwordBruteForce when target server doesn't exists
- #1439 - "The flash" seems not to be able to be unlocked
Have fun !
Roadmap: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/hacking-game/roadmap
Changed files in this update