Extortion update for 23 April 2022

Small improvements & bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi !

Here's a small update after some bug reports this week.

Added:

  • Social network links in main menu
  • Translation contributors in credits

Improvements:

  • Increase latest bank server firewall time from 10 to 12 seconds, "The Flash" achievement should be easier to be unlocked

Fixes:

  • #1440 - Fix passwordBruteForce when target server doesn't exists
  • #1439 - "The flash" seems not to be able to be unlocked

Have fun !

Roadmap: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/hacking-game/roadmap

