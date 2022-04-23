 Skip to content

RUNNING WITH RIFLES update for 23 April 2022

Update 1.93

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog for 1.93:

  • weapons: fixed the alternate stock pistols to not being respawnable with
  • vehicles: fixed a physics bug where the VFS wasn't repairable
  • vehicles: VFS now enterable not only by Veteran pack owners
  • vehicles: fixed missing drop parachute for the VFS radio call
  • vehicles: VFS speed and acceleration slightly increased
  • vehicles: alternate Veteran pack rubber boat now enterable not only by Veteran pack owners
  • radio calls: added xp requirement text for locked calls
  • veteran pack:models - few of them reworked
  • veteran pack: radio call menu - added airdrop skin selector, separated from character skin
  • veteran pack: inventory - added third skin alternative for high rank
  • veteran pack: added custom icon for airdrop vehicle calls
  • veteran pack: adjusted the DLC to work properly in Dominance

