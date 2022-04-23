Update 1.93

Changelog for 1.93:
- weapons: fixed the alternate stock pistols to not being respawnable with
- vehicles: fixed a physics bug where the VFS wasn't repairable
- vehicles: VFS now enterable not only by Veteran pack owners
- vehicles: fixed missing drop parachute for the VFS radio call
- vehicles: VFS speed and acceleration slightly increased
- vehicles: alternate Veteran pack rubber boat now enterable not only by Veteran pack owners
- radio calls: added xp requirement text for locked calls
- veteran pack:models - few of them reworked
- veteran pack: radio call menu - added airdrop skin selector, separated from character skin
- veteran pack: inventory - added third skin alternative for high rank
- veteran pack: added custom icon for airdrop vehicle calls
- veteran pack: adjusted the DLC to work properly in Dominance
Changed files in this update