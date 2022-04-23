- Torments leaderboards are now visible on Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/stats/640340/leaderboards/7697328
- Renamed Baseball Bat to Bonky Bat
- A possible fix for Anniholodon soft-lock
- Beating ????????? (spoiler) should now trigger the quest completion, related achievements, and new quest scrolls will become available in Frontal Lobe
- Bulb's electricity range increased by 1.25x
- Sparky's electricity range increased by 2x, electricity costs 2 hp per shot, and each figment reheals 2 hp
Serious Sam: Tormental update for 23 April 2022
Patch V1.0.230
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update