Brave's Rage update for 23 April 2022

版本更新 - 0.912.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

各位勇者午安，我们刚刚推送了一个新补丁：

  • 现在《勇者赶时间》已经正式支持M1芯片的Mac设备

希望大家喜欢！

