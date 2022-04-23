版本更新 - 0.912.3

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 8610332 · Last edited 23 April 2022 – 07:46:06 UTC
by Wendy
各位勇者午安，我们刚刚推送了一个新补丁：
希望大家喜欢！
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed files in this update