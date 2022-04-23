 Skip to content

Caves of Qud update for 23 April 2022

Feature Friday - April 22, 2022

Feature Friday - April 22, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

203.33

  • The Joppa Zealot is now much louder.
  • Improved the travel direction selection for the Joppa Zealot's particle effects.
  • Description text for Wilderness Lore: Rivers and Lakes now correctly describes the skill.
  • Slynth no longer leave behind human corpses.
  • Kaleidoslugs in the Yd Freehold now belong to the Yd Freehold faction.
  • You can no longer cross into [redacted] from outside the [redacted].
  • Made some clarifications in the help description of the Strength attribute.
  • Containers that occupy multiple tiles will now be moved together, and break if forcefully separated.
  • You will now be presented with a list of containers to open if several occupy the same tile.
  • Cybernetic implants are now described as such when specified in baetyl demands and similar contexts.
  • Pathfinding now more studiously avoids giant clams.
  • Fixed a bug that caused odd behavior from armor averaging when some of the body parts involved had 0 AV/DV and others didn't.
  • Fixed some cases where a lot of watervine or brinestalk would spawn in the same tile.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Joppa Zealot's particle text effect from displaying.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some liquids not to appear is valid cooking ingredients when they should have.
  • Fixed a typo in the names of recipes that use cloning draught as an ingredient.
  • Fixed some incorrect grammar in sultan tomb inscriptions.
  • Fixed a typo in the Tongue & Cheek recipe effect description.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the spreading of Klanq in the vicinity of the Six Day Stilt to only function within the cathedral.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to loot destroyed containers with the Open action.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the AI behavior of some movement and retreat related abilities to malfunction.
  • Fixed a bug that caused furniture to rarely spawn stacked.
  • Fixed a bug that increased world map lag.

