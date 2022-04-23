 Skip to content

bit Dungeon III update for 23 April 2022

Update v.1.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added cross platform multiplayer.
Changes to rendering of resolution to be more efficient.
Optimized material rendering.
Optimized lighting engine.
Adjusted Camera Shake.
fixed various performance issues with multiplayer.

