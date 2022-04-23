Update v.1.11
Added cross platform multiplayer.
Changes to rendering of resolution to be more efficient.
Optimized material rendering.
Optimized lighting engine.
Adjusted Camera Shake.
fixed various performance issues with multiplayer.
Changed files in this update