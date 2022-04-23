Dawn of Corruption [0.6.2] Release Notes!

Hello everyone!

This months release is about Corruption in a lot of ways.

I've wanted to add endings and twists to the games main gameplay loop using corruption for a while now, and I think this new build is gonna be a really cool step towards that goal.

Basically, if you reach very high corruption values, you'll trigger an event when coming back to the village where you'll be denied entry.

From this point you can either stay in exile until your corruption lowers, or fight your way in.

If you leave, he main hub would change to small encampment in the Barrens (featuring amazing art by Winty https://www.furaffinity.net/user/wintech3112/ ).

If you fight, this leads to an ending of cataclysmic proportions.

I've also thinking about tweaking how Corruption is applied in general.

Since it now lowers every day, I'm thinking that receiving Corruption should work in a similar way.

Instead of just getting a flat amount of corruption after story events, you'd get an ability that will increase your Corruption for a few days.

Also, big thanks to Jagaz and Draco for helping with the writing on this one <3

Release Notes 0.6.2:

Features:

Reaching high Corruption will now make the Herald exile you until you process and lower your Corruption (or fight him)

Added optional fight with The Herald.

Added new hub area for exiles.

Tweaked Corruption to be accumulated and slowly processed every day instead of a static stat.

Changed Corruption tier values [0, 50, 200, 500, 1000] instead of [0, 25, 50, 75, 100]

Endings now allow you to change your name and/or race for the next playthrough.

Added "Herald's Devotion" Fight Move. (Unlockable by the player upon reaching the "Incomplete Memories" Ending)

Added "Memories of the Lost" Ending. (Overcome the Herald.)

Added "Incomplete Memories" Ending. (Reach the end of what's currently done for the main story path.)

Added "Resolute" Achievement. (Experience the Barrens without falling to its corruption.)

Art:

Added exile hub art (by Winty!)

Added Lost ascension art (by Voidlesky!)

Balancing:

Slight nerfs to early game size diff global perks since enemies have consistent ways to grow from the beggining.

"Incorruptible" Ability is now unlocked on level 4 (from 7).

"Incorruptible" Ability now grant half of its bonus if your Corruption is over 25.

Buffed starting Stamina and Stamina recovery.

Bugfixes:

Fixed display issues with Exp bar.

Fixed "Compare Sizes" menu to include all encountered characters.

Refactored how multiplicative modifier buffs are applied. (Fixes the negative stat issues.)

Fixed an issue where upgrading a save didn't carry over achievements until getting another ending.

This version is NOT compatible with saves from 0.6.1 but you can now restart the game with your Essence, Achievements and Exp from older saves!

