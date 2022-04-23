Hotfix v0.8.0.2

Fixes
TG-851 Squad never grows beyond Bragg and Zuhra: Fixed*
TG-825 Tankette mission game over: Fixed
TG-826 Mouse cursor disappears during combat results: Fixed
TG-829 Tankette fight happens too early: Fixed
TG-833 Bragg's pistol missing in airfield cutscene: Fixed
TG-840 Crash when story and random events happen during the same turn: Fixed
TG-847 Combat results text overlap on ultrawide monitors: Fixed
TG-850 Crash when ending a game with a grenade: Fixed
Cutscene post processing really messed up: Fixed
Cutscene eye animations not working: Fixed
Sadly the fix doesn't work retroactively and a new game has to be started for the rest of the squad to join.
Attempted fixes
- TG-824 Tween crash: Couldn't reproduce, attempted fix
- TG-827 HID crash: Attempted workaround (it's a longstanding Unity bug)
- TG-845: Grenade throwing crash: Can't reproduce, attempted fix
