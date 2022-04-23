 Skip to content

Unconventional Warfare update for 23 April 2022

Hotfix v0.8.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes

  • TG-851 Squad never grows beyond Bragg and Zuhra: Fixed*

  • TG-825 Tankette mission game over: Fixed

  • TG-826 Mouse cursor disappears during combat results: Fixed

  • TG-829 Tankette fight happens too early: Fixed

  • TG-833 Bragg's pistol missing in airfield cutscene: Fixed

  • TG-840 Crash when story and random events happen during the same turn: Fixed

  • TG-847 Combat results text overlap on ultrawide monitors: Fixed

  • TG-850 Crash when ending a game with a grenade: Fixed

  • Cutscene post processing really messed up: Fixed

  • Cutscene eye animations not working: Fixed

  • Sadly the fix doesn't work retroactively and a new game has to be started for the rest of the squad to join.

Attempted fixes
  • TG-824 Tween crash: Couldn't reproduce, attempted fix
  • TG-827 HID crash: Attempted workaround (it's a longstanding Unity bug)
  • TG-845: Grenade throwing crash: Can't reproduce, attempted fix

