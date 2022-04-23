 Skip to content

Reverse Defenders update for 23 April 2022

April 23, update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused the layout to be significantly corrupted when playing in fullscreen mode on unsupported display sizes (the game's fullscreen mode is only supported on 16:9 displays, but it was difficult to change back to fullscreen when changing to fullscreen on unsupported displays).
  • Fixed a warning message to be displayed in red text when trying to go to full screen on a display other than a 16:9 display.
  • Other minor fixes

