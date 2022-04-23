 Skip to content

Underground Life update for 23 April 2022

Underground Life - Update 1.02

Underground Life - Update 1.02

Changelog:

  • Fixed bug that did not allow grape and blackberry seeds to be planted in the pots.
  • Fixed the defense value of rhodium and iridium gloves, and some weapons that
    were wrong.
  • Fixed bug that caused the time counter on a desert mine
    will never disappeared of the screen.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to collect sulfur in the desert mine unnecessarily
    of the pickaxe.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a desert mine monster to not attack you.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed monsters to multiply on a map by opening a specific menu.
  • Enabled the option to allow enable permadeath on the first three difficulties.

