Underground Life - Update 1.02

Changelog:
- Fixed bug that did not allow grape and blackberry seeds to be planted in the pots.
- Fixed the defense value of rhodium and iridium gloves, and some weapons that
were wrong.
- Fixed bug that caused the time counter on a desert mine
will never disappeared of the screen.
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to collect sulfur in the desert mine unnecessarily
of the pickaxe.
- Fixed a bug that caused a desert mine monster to not attack you.
- Fixed a bug that allowed monsters to multiply on a map by opening a specific menu.
- Enabled the option to allow enable permadeath on the first three difficulties.
Changed files in this update