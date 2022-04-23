0.9.170 - 4/22/22 - Portable Cache Fixes

Hi everyone - normally I'd get a bit more done over the weekend, but I really wanted to fix the multiplayer loot bug as soon as possible, and y'all are getting the rest of these nice fixes too. Enjoy! Next week I'll focus more on new content.
- Updated the windows version to be a 64-bit binary. Please let me know if you have any trouble at all running the game! I'm pretty sure everyone can run 64b now, though.
- Fixed enemies in mp not getting set up correctly, resulting in wrong colors, wrong health values, and no loot!
- In multiplayer, now only the primary hacker in a hack will see last remaining enemy indicators
- Fixed an issue with damage bounties not completing at very high level
- Fixed the Green Hill Fort server not being hackable from the outside edge
- Fixed crit Healing numbers showing as red instead of green
- Fixed an issue where the tutorial might move backwards if you left Portcullis through the front door after hacking it
- Fixed an issue where weapons with many charges, like Miniguns and SMGs, would have way too high chance to activate on-hit effects. It's now properly normalized to their shots per second average, like all other weapons.
- Fixed Sentries attacking friendly Mines
- Shields and Barriers now can scale to extremely high health values at high difficulty
- Added Min/Max difficulty buttons in the main menu to make it easier to navigate
- HP values displayed in game on mouseover now prettyprint
