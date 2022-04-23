New and updated:
- Drag and drop to import campaigns
- Added boss 2 prototype
- Changed multiple reactor core win condition (you just need one)
- Added option for single-use beamout points
- New objectives UI to see S-rank status during play
- Removed print statement #ignore
- New astronaut name and catchphrases @dudezord!
- Turn off reactor safety when player attaches tractor beam
- Keep reactor core safe for 3 seconds after player is killed
- Reduce aim camera movement slightly
- Increased aim visibility
- Added level name to pause screen
- Renamed pickups to coins on gameover
- Update all visualizers when items are deleted or during undo
- Shortened waypoint activation delay
- Made HUD icons more visible
- Sort scores and times in the level chooser
- Finalized credits
Fixes:
- Fixed interaction between camera moves and paused dialog
- Fixed visualizer updates when deleting objects
- Fixed reactor moving slowly at beamout
- Fixed saving too often
- Fixed camera bug in editor visualizations
- Fixed horizontal scrollbar in level list UI
Changed files in this update