Gravity Ace update for 23 April 2022

v56-EA

Share · View all patches · Build 8609135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New and updated:

  • Drag and drop to import campaigns
  • Added boss 2 prototype
  • Changed multiple reactor core win condition (you just need one)
  • Added option for single-use beamout points
  • New objectives UI to see S-rank status during play
  • Removed print statement #ignore
  • New astronaut name and catchphrases @dudezord!
  • Turn off reactor safety when player attaches tractor beam
  • Keep reactor core safe for 3 seconds after player is killed
  • Reduce aim camera movement slightly
  • Increased aim visibility
  • Added level name to pause screen
  • Renamed pickups to coins on gameover
  • Update all visualizers when items are deleted or during undo
  • Shortened waypoint activation delay
  • Made HUD icons more visible
  • Sort scores and times in the level chooser
  • Finalized credits

Fixes:

  • Fixed interaction between camera moves and paused dialog
  • Fixed visualizer updates when deleting objects
  • Fixed reactor moving slowly at beamout
  • Fixed saving too often
  • Fixed camera bug in editor visualizations
  • Fixed horizontal scrollbar in level list UI

Changed files in this update

