Very Small update Rolling out today. Plot fix. Sam is no longer Elliot's brother. the dead wife is now Sam and lines where rearranged to reflect this . Why the change? the plot needed a huge shift so that it made more sense on the motivation of going to the mansion. as well as fixing plot holes. small bug fixes and fps adjustments where fixed as well. I am still working hard on the gun system and it will be updated soon as well. steam page was updated to reflect the new story change. and allow for more scarier interactions with the siren as she will now be watching and guiding you throughout the game. update V1.0.2
A Siren's Call VR: Death Comes At Night update for 22 April 2022
V 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
