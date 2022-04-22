 Skip to content

DINO MERCS Playtest update for 22 April 2022

ALPHA v0.8.3

Build 8608842 · Last edited by Wendy

  • add new cards (more tier 2)
  • buff some enemy attacks
  • add for informational text to more cards
  • fix fetch modal card description bug
  • improve the flow/speed of rounds, shortened later phases in each round
  • only 1 combat encounter per operation round. No more Combat Encounter cards are included in the Operation deck, instead, they are injected into the hand each round.
  • always inject 2 enemy cards into each combat hand each round (testing this out, subject to change)
  • improve scaling across different aspect ratios and screen dimensions
  • game is now fullscreen (soon will add settings for this and screen dimension)
  • there are now negative and positive event cards. When put into a positive slot, the event card triggers a positive event, and vice versa.
  • when you "block" an enemy attack by placing it into a positive slot, more damage is now blocked
  • add better UI messaging when enemy is defeated
  • add more status negation to enemy attacks

