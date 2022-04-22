- add new cards (more tier 2)
- buff some enemy attacks
- add for informational text to more cards
- fix fetch modal card description bug
- improve the flow/speed of rounds, shortened later phases in each round
- only 1 combat encounter per operation round. No more Combat Encounter cards are included in the Operation deck, instead, they are injected into the hand each round.
- always inject 2 enemy cards into each combat hand each round (testing this out, subject to change)
- improve scaling across different aspect ratios and screen dimensions
- game is now fullscreen (soon will add settings for this and screen dimension)
- there are now negative and positive event cards. When put into a positive slot, the event card triggers a positive event, and vice versa.
- when you "block" an enemy attack by placing it into a positive slot, more damage is now blocked
- add better UI messaging when enemy is defeated
- add more status negation to enemy attacks
DINO MERCS Playtest update for 22 April 2022
ALPHA v0.8.3
