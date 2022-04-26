 Skip to content

Aliens: Fireteam Elite update for 26 April 2022

PATCH 1.0.3.96546

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch deployment times may vary by platform.
We have implemented the following changes.

COSMETICS

  • Added the Close Encounter Weapon Color to SSGT Park's Armory as a commemorative gift in celebration of Alien Day. This animated cosmetic is free to pick up from the Armory in the Endeavor Hub at any time, as soon as this patch becomes available, and its availability won’t expire.

CLASS KITS

  • LANCER: Added the Omniscience and High Impact Perks in-game. Omniscience can be purchased with Credits, and High Impact Fire can be found in Hidden Caches.

ENEMIES

  • Adjusted difficulty scaling on pre-placed objects like Xenomorph Eggs and Maintenance Synths.
