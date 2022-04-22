Version 0.7.1.203
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.203)
Saves can be incompatible with 0.7.1.202
- Improvements
- updated icons for booths
- widened the build panel to fit more buttons
- Bug fixes
- fixed catering issue for DH50
- fixed unexpected pre-flight check
- fixed guiskin blocks production build
- fixed a crash when airline tier settings were removed
- fixed amenities booths
- fixed a crash with loading some airfield vehicles
- fixed no facility in a passenger strategy after loading
Changed depots in 0.7.1.203 branch