Sky Haven update for 22 April 2022

Version 0.7.1.203

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.203)
Saves can be incompatible with 0.7.1.202

  • Improvements
  • updated icons for booths
  • widened the build panel to fit more buttons
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed catering issue for DH50
  • fixed unexpected pre-flight check
  • fixed guiskin blocks production build
  • fixed a crash when airline tier settings were removed
  • fixed amenities booths
  • fixed a crash with loading some airfield vehicles
  • fixed no facility in a passenger strategy after loading

Changed depots in 0.7.1.203 branch

Sky Haven Depot Windows Depot 674092
Sky Haven Depot MacOS Depot 674093
Sky Haven Depot Linux Depot 674094
