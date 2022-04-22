Patch version 1.0.21

Today's update sees a much-awaited improvement to the game's terrain and visuals, some AI improvements, a couple of quality-of-life improvements, and a handful of bug fixes for good measure!

-- swapped in the grass and dirt textures from the original game and found--to my delight--that they actually work really well on the new 3D terrain! I decided to run with it and swapped in old (and in some cases, modified new) terrain textures that better fit the pixel-art aesthetic of the character sprites and vegetation. I think the battles look much nicer this way.

-- tweaked post-processing settings to boost the vividness of color and bloom effects in battle while toning down the intensity of bloom effects on lava tiles for greater readability.

-- vastly improved the AI algorithm for planning long-range moves (i.e. those that would not result in a skill usage this turn, but which bring the character closer to a desired target).

-- fixed: the AI profile for Crypt Diving was not set properly.

-- did a bit of optimization in the AI code.

-- the game's trap warning will now trigger if the destination space you click on (not just the path leading up to it) is covered by an ally's trap.

-- the game no longer loads all saved game data for every slot in one go when opening the save or load menus; instead, it now loads just the data for the current page and loads more when the page is changed. This addresses the long load times players faced when going to save or load the game with dozens of save slots filled.

-- reduced the difficulty of Out of Food Battle by de-linking the aggro group for enemies in the bottom-right of the map from enemies elsewhere on the right side of the map, then reduced it further for Soldier difficulty (and massively so for Observer and Recruit) by reducing the number of enemies present and increasing the number of apples yielded by fruit trees.

-- added support for impassable, black "Blank" terrain tiles to the map editor.

-- fixed: the DamageUnit and DamageUnitAtCoords script actions would not trigger on-death attacks if a unit died from them. (Since these are how traps deal damage, this meant that traps were not triggering on-death attacks either.)

-- when mousing over sheer cliff faces and clicking, the game's select-the-tile-below behavior now works with move tiles, attack tiles, and so on.

-- fixed: the behavior to select the space below a sheer cliff face was only working in battle; when clicking a sheer cliff face in the map editor, the game would throw a null error.

-- fixed: materials for certain cliff faces had somehow gotten specular highlights turned on somehow.

-- improved the 64 x 64 and smaller executable icons for the game.