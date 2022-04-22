New Weapons: Hammer, Magic Shield, Throwing Axes, Throwing Spear, Drop VFX.

With update version 0.3.3.6 we are adding a total of 4 new weapons to the weapon arsenal of Striving for Light. We also added weapon drop vfx and drop sounds to make weapon drops more exciting.
- New Melee Weapon: Hammer
A mighty hammer that smashes the ground below your enemies and applying a heavy area knockback.
- New Melee Weapon: Shield
A magic shield that has a 20% chance to create a magic shield barrier which protects you for 3 seconds from attacking enemies and their projectiles.
- New Ranged Weapon: Throwing Axes
Swirling axes with balanced attack speed, projectile speed and range.
- New Ranged Weapon: Throwing Spear
A heavy throwing spear that applies knockback on enemy hits.
- New weapon drop visual and sound effect
- Temporary fix for emty world saves. Now a new world is generated to prevent getting stuck on emty floors after returning from super boss areas. Note that this might re-generate a world instead of getting you stuck, which might lead to a loss in loot on the current dungeon floor. As soon we have reproduced the issue and located the cause this will be be fixed.
Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!
