We've got more bug fixes for you guys!
New Additions
-Added large box walk animations
Major Bug Fixes
-Fix multiple instances of bamboo appearing when leaving and joining
-Players can no longer connect to mismatched versions on Steam
-Fixed bamboo regeneration error
-Fixed items thrown when player isn't looking being tethered to thrower's transform
Minor Bug Fixes
-Fixed neck rotation getting stuck sometimes after holding F
-Fixed hat pivot
-Fixed ragdoll in dying state from causing soft-lock
-Renamed accessory inventory as accessory
-Adjusted jump animation blends and timing
-Fixed thrown object's rotation not matching in client after it lands
-Fixed missing label on lobby search entry
