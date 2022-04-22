 Skip to content

The Wastes update for 22 April 2022

TWTest (The Wastes v1.3 Play Test) - Update Released

Build 8608215

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have released an update for TWTest.
Changes in this update are:

  • Fix that you can't see team players' names through glass.
  • Breakables and other entities are now visibly on fire.
  • Plenty of menu changes and fixes to bring it up to date with new commands and CVars.
  • Fixes for invasion mode, fixed an infinite loop error for when loonies fail to find a decent spawn point.
  • Scrandolini now gibs and dismembers like the other players.
  • Changes to the Willpower buff; You now can gain willpower when killing someone while on fire, or when killing an NPC.
  • Several map changes, to improve clipping.
  • Pistols will now play the proper animation to return from a non-aiming position for when you want to melee with them.
  • Camera system will now stop complaining in console.
  • Melee weapons now cast proper impacts.

Changed depots in 1.3beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8608215
The Wastes Shared Depot 793671
