TWTest (The Wastes v1.3 Play Test) - Update Released

We have released an update for TWTest.
Changes in this update are:
- Fix that you can't see team players' names through glass.
- Breakables and other entities are now visibly on fire.
- Plenty of menu changes and fixes to bring it up to date with new commands and CVars.
- Fixes for invasion mode, fixed an infinite loop error for when loonies fail to find a decent spawn point.
- Scrandolini now gibs and dismembers like the other players.
- Changes to the Willpower buff; You now can gain willpower when killing someone while on fire, or when killing an NPC.
- Several map changes, to improve clipping.
- Pistols will now play the proper animation to return from a non-aiming position for when you want to melee with them.
- Camera system will now stop complaining in console.
- Melee weapons now cast proper impacts.
Changed depots in 1.3beta branch