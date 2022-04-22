 Skip to content

Nienix update for 22 April 2022

UI updates and bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509200

🎯 [UI] Ship turret effectiveness is now shown in the item tooltip. Default turret weapons are now also shown (in gray color).
🎯 [UI] The enemy portrait now employ the designated world-space font.
🎯 [Balancing] Drone and on-board turret weaponry are now set to a cooldown state when summoned.
🎯 [Bug fix] If the weapon swap hotkey was triggered twice with the inventory closed, it would trigger an additional time upon opening the inventory. This issue has been fixed.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to Mouse buttons 4-5.

