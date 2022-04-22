 Skip to content

Gods and Idols update for 22 April 2022

Patch 5.25.785 (Nickel, Munitions, and Ravagers)

In addition to a slew of fixes and improvements this patch changes the behaviour of some buildings from active to passive/Auxiliary.
This change was done in order to keep with the design philosophy of having few actively managed buildings,
supported by many passive buildings that you as a player don't need to worry about.

GAMEPLAY

  • Increased weight of worker modifier +1 Max queue items to 5% from 1.1%. Max is still 30

  • The following buildings are now passive and can no longer produce anything on their own:

    • Processor
    • Military complex Workers in existing Processors and Military Complexes have been converted back into population* Because of the above change some recipes have changed
    • Enargite Processing (Tier 5) is provided by Processors to adjacent Forges
    • Cellulose Extraction (Tier 6) is now provided by Processors to adjacent Farms
    • 30mm munitions mfg. (Tier 6) is now provided by Military complexes to adjacent Workshops

  • Warehouses no longer require an adjacent Horreum, and can now be placed anywhere

  • Granaries no longer require an adjacent Horreum, and can now be placed anywhere

CLIENT

  • Added hint for NV and AMD to use high power GPU
  • Removed deprecated mID hash
  • Added some more output to the debug logfiles

INTERFACE

  • Clarified the naming scheme of tiered resources

BUGS (Thank you for reporting issues and bugs, your help is greatly appreciated!)

  • Fixed two sources of server crashes
  • Fixed worker modifier choices not being properly randomized under certain conditions
  • Fixed recipes incorrectly granting resources when clearing insufficient inputs
  • Fixed issue that could prevent Seed from working for some players
  • Fixed Military complex showing blank
  • Fixed missing Cobaltite recipe group
  • Recipe tier was incorrectly offset by 1

