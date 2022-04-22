Patch 5.25.785 (Nickel, Munitions, and Ravagers)

In addition to a slew of fixes and improvements this patch changes the behaviour of some buildings from active to passive/Auxiliary.
This change was done in order to keep with the design philosophy of having few actively managed buildings,
supported by many passive buildings that you as a player don't need to worry about.
GAMEPLAY
-
Increased weight of worker modifier +1 Max queue items to 5% from 1.1%. Max is still 30
-
The following buildings are now passive and can no longer produce anything on their own:
- Processor
- Military complex Workers in existing Processors and Military Complexes have been converted back into population* Because of the above change some recipes have changed
- Enargite Processing (Tier 5) is provided by Processors to adjacent Forges
- Cellulose Extraction (Tier 6) is now provided by Processors to adjacent Farms
- 30mm munitions mfg. (Tier 6) is now provided by Military complexes to adjacent Workshops
-
Warehouses no longer require an adjacent Horreum, and can now be placed anywhere
-
Granaries no longer require an adjacent Horreum, and can now be placed anywhere
CLIENT
- Added hint for NV and AMD to use high power GPU
- Removed deprecated mID hash
- Added some more output to the debug logfiles
INTERFACE
- Clarified the naming scheme of tiered resources
BUGS (Thank you for reporting issues and bugs, your help is greatly appreciated!)
- Fixed two sources of server crashes
- Fixed worker modifier choices not being properly randomized under certain conditions
- Fixed recipes incorrectly granting resources when clearing insufficient inputs
- Fixed issue that could prevent Seed from working for some players
- Fixed Military complex showing blank
- Fixed missing Cobaltite recipe group
- Recipe tier was incorrectly offset by 1
Changed files in this update