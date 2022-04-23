 Skip to content

Industry Idle update for 23 April 2022

Patch 0.17.1 - Bugfixes

Patch 0.17.1 - Bugfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balance: Industry Zone Plus policy requires all buildings inside the zone to be working
  • Bugfix: Fix a bug where theoretical input/output does not take Industry Zone Plus into account
  • Bugfix: Fix a bug where warehouses cannot select input routes of buildings that support multiple recipes
  • Android: Google Play Games sign in is required to participate in player trading
    There are 151 resources, 212 factories, 60 policies, 18 maps and 68 achievements available in this version

Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046

