Patch 0.17.1 - Bugfixes

- Balance: Industry Zone Plus policy requires all buildings inside the zone to be working
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where theoretical input/output does not take Industry Zone Plus into account
- Bugfix: Fix a bug where warehouses cannot select input routes of buildings that support multiple recipes
- Android: Google Play Games sign in is required to participate in player trading
There are 151 resources, 212 factories, 60 policies, 18 maps and 68 achievements available in this version
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
