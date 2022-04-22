Beta Patch 1.0.4.2 - Music & Bugfixes

Music & Sounds
- Added 6 new music tracks by Laryssa Okada, OnlySound and pygoscelis
- Added or improved sound effects for many ingame actions: Undo, creative mode tools, perfect placement, flag spawn, ...
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug that caused determinism of custom mode / monthly mode games to fail when switching between savegames
- Fixed boats & trains no longer emitting smoke when enabling / disabling biomes
- Fixed tutorial getting stuck when opening the menu while in the "Quest Failed" or "Perfect Placement Failed" phases
- Fixed tutorial perfect placement hint disappearing when opening the menu
- Tooltip on the "Lock tile stack" button in creative mode now shows the correct hotkey
Other
- Updated French, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish and Ukrainian translations
Changed depots in testing branch