 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dorfromantik update for 22 April 2022

Beta Patch 1.0.4.2 - Music & Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8608153 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Music & Sounds

  • Added 6 new music tracks by Laryssa Okada, OnlySound and pygoscelis
  • Added or improved sound effects for many ingame actions: Undo, creative mode tools, perfect placement, flag spawn, ...

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused determinism of custom mode / monthly mode games to fail when switching between savegames
  • Fixed boats & trains no longer emitting smoke when enabling / disabling biomes
  • Fixed tutorial getting stuck when opening the menu while in the "Quest Failed" or "Perfect Placement Failed" phases
  • Fixed tutorial perfect placement hint disappearing when opening the menu
  • Tooltip on the "Lock tile stack" button in creative mode now shows the correct hotkey

Other

  • Updated French, Italian, Japanese, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Turkish and Ukrainian translations

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 8608153
Dorfromantik Main Depot 1455841
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.