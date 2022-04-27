 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 27 April 2022

Patch 1.0.11 - big changes to save/load system

Patch 1.0.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**- Big changes to the location system: should fix many saving/loading issues

  • Enhancements to save system that should make saving/writing more robust (forced file access to read/write, forced file share to none, cleaning all buffers for file stream and making any buffered data to be written to the underlying device, closing the current stream and releasing any resources associated with the current stream, better handing of write operations of save data when saving to a file, changed loading save file with forcing access mode to write and sharing mode to write, improved loading of files)
  • Save load game manager creates copy of save file if saving is unsuccessful**
  • Small fixes to popup system
  • Fixed disappearing animal decorations when zooming too close
  • Fixed photo table starting rotation in photography building
  • Reduced how fast cages get dirty
  • Better handling of item focus then changing locations
  • Corrected location collisions for office lvl2 and lvl3
  • Fixed saving dirt in cages
  • Bladder in animal statuses always displays "+"
  • Better handling of items then hiding it into inventory
  • Corrected translations for medicine
  • Added safeguards to 'washing' action
  • Added safeguards to 'play with other dog' action
  • Added safeguards to spring toy
  • Fixed wrong rotation of animated object while interacting with animal
  • Fixed (disabled) matching an animal with another person if the animal is already matched to a human

