 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Telestians update for 22 April 2022

Version 0.8.9 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 8607924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can shift-click your units in the Keep to select multiple units at once (thanks MajorDixonCider for suggestion!)

  • Added another easter egg in the main menu

  • Improved road layout: small roads now come off main road, and connect nearby Castles

  • Bug fixes
    Fixed game-crash bug that could occur right before a battle starts (thanks Menji for reporting!)
     Fixed game-crash bug that occurs if you load a saved game where an enemy's capital castle was razed
    Fixed game-freezing bug where an AI's injured Hero tried to move
     Fixed bug that caused the AI to almost always attack a castle from the North

  • Bug fixes (minor)
    Reset faction strength modifier layer correctly on reset-game
     Fixed bug where flying units next to their castle showed they could move onto the castle even if they had zero movement
    Fixed connectivity issues with mountain tilemaps
     Fixed bug where razing a neutral castle would show the attacker's faction castle razed
    ** Fixed bug where a castle would sometimes be razed even though AI wanted to pillage only

  • Sound Effects
    Added another AudioStream to overlap sound effects
     Improved SFX throughout

  • Tutorial
    New playable tutorial map!
     Improves introducing game concepts to new players

  • UI improvements
    Explored ruins are now greyed out
     Icon shows in BattleHUD when unit strength decreased because on a water tile. Tome updated too.
    WASD physical keys now mapped/work for all keyboard layout types
     Default save game name more clearly defined
    Hotkeys added
    ** Numeric-keys move units (thanks Menji for suggestion!)
     Ctrl-E: end turn (thanks MajorDixonCider for suggestion!)
    Ctrl-L: load game window
     Ctrl-S: save game window

Please note: Previous saved games may not work if from a version "too long ago"

RESOLUTION ISSUES?
Having Troubles with resolution? When you start the game, click settings, adjust the mouse size. Adjust the mouse size should auto-trigger a resolution fixer. If that doesn't work, you can try deleting your user settings file (C:\Users[USERNAME]\AppData\Roaming\Godot\app_userdata\Telestians\user_settings.save) and restart the game.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.