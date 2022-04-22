Version 0.8.9 has been released

-
You can shift-click your units in the Keep to select multiple units at once (thanks MajorDixonCider for suggestion!)
-
Added another easter egg in the main menu
-
Improved road layout: small roads now come off main road, and connect nearby Castles
-
Bug fixes
Fixed game-crash bug that could occur right before a battle starts (thanks Menji for reporting!)
Fixed game-crash bug that occurs if you load a saved game where an enemy's capital castle was razed
Fixed game-freezing bug where an AI's injured Hero tried to move
Fixed bug that caused the AI to almost always attack a castle from the North
-
Bug fixes (minor)
Reset faction strength modifier layer correctly on reset-game
Fixed bug where flying units next to their castle showed they could move onto the castle even if they had zero movement
Fixed connectivity issues with mountain tilemaps
Fixed bug where razing a neutral castle would show the attacker's faction castle razed
** Fixed bug where a castle would sometimes be razed even though AI wanted to pillage only
-
Sound Effects
Added another AudioStream to overlap sound effects
Improved SFX throughout
-
Tutorial
New playable tutorial map!
Improves introducing game concepts to new players
-
UI improvements
Explored ruins are now greyed out
Icon shows in BattleHUD when unit strength decreased because on a water tile. Tome updated too.
WASD physical keys now mapped/work for all keyboard layout types
Default save game name more clearly defined
Hotkeys added
** Numeric-keys move units (thanks Menji for suggestion!)
Ctrl-E: end turn (thanks MajorDixonCider for suggestion!)
Ctrl-L: load game window
Ctrl-S: save game window
Please note: Previous saved games may not work if from a version "too long ago"
RESOLUTION ISSUES?
Having Troubles with resolution? When you start the game, click settings, adjust the mouse size. Adjust the mouse size should auto-trigger a resolution fixer. If that doesn't work, you can try deleting your user settings file (C:\Users[USERNAME]\AppData\Roaming\Godot\app_userdata\Telestians\user_settings.save) and restart the game.
Changed files in this update