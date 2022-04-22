Version 1.4.1

Hello again everyone! We've recently updated the game with some bugfixes, based on feedback from the previous version.
CHANGELOG 1.4.1
MINOR CHANGES
- Update the catdoll quest in the moon scene.
- Displays a counter on the TV when the player picks up the doll.
- Update quest hint for the "mistress and the apprentice" quest.
- Update Microphone UI for smaller screen resolutions.
- Settings: Add a "Chromatic Aberration" graphic option, and remove the "TAA" AA option.
- Change "mouse mode" text to "desktop mode" text.
FIXES
- TV hypno spiral effect did not go away.
- Blue dildo falling through the floor.
-Hypno effect on the catdoll and pendants didn't follow parent object.
- Phone quest didn't update correctly.
Changed files in this update