Hypnolab VR update for 22 April 2022

Version 1.4.1

Build 8607863

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again everyone! We've recently updated the game with some bugfixes, based on feedback from the previous version.

CHANGELOG 1.4.1

MINOR CHANGES
  • Update the catdoll quest in the moon scene.
  • Displays a counter on the TV when the player picks up the doll.
  • Update quest hint for the "mistress and the apprentice" quest.
  • Update Microphone UI for smaller screen resolutions.
  • Settings: Add a "Chromatic Aberration" graphic option, and remove the "TAA" AA option.
  • Change "mouse mode" text to "desktop mode" text.
FIXES
  • TV hypno spiral effect did not go away.
  • Blue dildo falling through the floor.
    -Hypno effect on the catdoll and pendants didn't follow parent object.
  • Phone quest didn't update correctly.

