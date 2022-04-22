Beta Patch 2

Hello everyone,
I have made an update to the game that will address some issues pointed out and added a few things to make gameplay more enjoyable.
New Features
- Menu navigation can now be done with Arrow Keys when using a keyboard
- Added Tooltips on certain sections of the menu so there is an explanation for what certain menu options do.
- Added a new Powerup that spawns a mini Bomb that lasts for a set duration and constantly pulses until the duration ends.
- Added a Screen Resolution option in the Settings Menu
- Added a Despawn animation for game modes where the player would be allowed to be alive at the end. Such as Score Rush, and Time Trial
- Added a modal dialog window when the player exits a gameplay screen or wants to quit to the desktop
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where if there is a controller connected keyboard input wouldn't work.
- Fixed a bug where moving sound sliders in the settings screen would play the sound constantly without any delay.
- Fixed a bug where the game soft flocks on the game mode screen when selecting a game mode.
- Fixed a bug where using the screen clear ability on certain ships would cause it to stay on screen and constantly kill enemies without going away when its duration is reached.
- Fixed a bug where accessing the settings menu during gameplay would cause the game to soft lock and not allow any inputs to be processed.
thanks to all that reported bugs and if you find any other issues feel free to let me know so that they can be fixed.
Changed files in this update